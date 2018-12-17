Bauhaus, fossils, cinema and the blues: Museums slated to open in 2019

The National Museum of Qatar was designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 17 — A number of major museums are expected to open worldwide in the year ahead, from the National Museum of Qatar to a Dessau museum devoted to the Bauhaus and LA’s Academy Museum for cinema buffs. Read on to find out what’s on the way.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

A retrospective of filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki will inaugurate this Los Angeles museum devoted to the art and science of the movies. Located on Wilshire and Fairfax, it also promises a 30,000-square-foot long-term exhibition on the history of movies and movie-making, and a sophomore exhibition devoted to black cinema that will open in fall 2020. (www.academymuseum.org)

Grand Egyptian Museum

This new museum situated between the Great Pyramids and the modern city of Cairo will house more than 100,000 artefacts, including about 3,500 belonging to King Tutankhamen. While a firm opening date has yet to be set, a partial opening is expected for 2019. With exhibition space, cafes and restaurants, a public square and more, it expects to accommodate up to 15,000 visitors per day. (www.gem.gov.eg/index/Museum.htm)

Chicago Blues Experience

This downtown Chicago museum promises state-of-the-art interactive technology taking visitors on a journey into the blues. Exhibitions, memorabilia, a live music venue and restaurants are all planned to reinforce the history and culture surrounding the art form. The museum is slated to open in 2019, with details still to come. (www.chicagobluesexperience.com)

Smithsonian Fossil Hall

While not a new museum entirely, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History is readying the opening of a new 31,000-square-foot fossil hall called “Deep Time.” Opening on June 8, it will house a famous T. rex skeleton alongside more than 700 specimens of dinosaurs, plants, animals and insects. (naturalhistory.si.edu)

Bauhaus Museum Dessau

The opening of this Bauhaus Museum in the centre of Dessau, Germany on September 8 will be one of the highlights of the centenary of Bauhaus being celebrated next year. Inside, visitors will find exhibition space displaying items created by the influential German art and design school along with a range of contemporary artworks. (www.bauhaus-dessau.de/en/architecture/bauhaus-museum-dessau.html)

National Museum of Qatar

Qatar’s long-delayed national museum is now set to open in the capital of Doha on March 28. Inside the Jean Nouvel-designed museum, which suggests the pattern of a desert rose, visitors will learn about Qatar’s ancestors and the formation of early cities, as well as the modernization of Qatari society, thanks to a number of innovative presentation techniques. (www.qm.org.qa/en/project/national-museum-qatar)

National Museum of African American Music

With plans to open its doors next year in Nashville, this museum will be devoted to the legacy of music created, influenced and inspired by African Americans. Within its 56,000 square feet, visitors will be taken on a Rivers of Rhythm Pathway from the beginnings of Southern religious and blues traditions up through hip-hop and R&B. (www.nmaam.org)

Museum of Image and Sound of Rio de Janeiro

The new home of the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS) of Rio de Janeiro in Copacabana has been long coming, but it is now aiming for a 2019 inauguration after years of construction delays. The Diller Scofidio + Renfro-designed building will house MIS’s photographs, film, documents and sound recordings reflecting Rio’s cultural history, along with temporary exhibitions, a panoramic restaurant and an open-air auditorium.

Statue of Liberty Museum

Expected to be completed next year, the museum is set to replace the current exhibition space located in the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal. Visitors will find an immersive theatre featuring a virtual fly-though ascending the statue and an up-close view of the Statue’s original torch, which stood for nearly 100 years before it was rescued from the elements and replaced in 1986. (www.libertyellisfoundation.org/statueoflibertymuseum) — AFP-Relaxnews