Mukhriz: PPBM won’t accept ex-Umno politicians who don’t have integrity

Mukhriz said that PPBM has rejected applications from some former Umno members over concerns on their integrity. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will conduct background checks before accepting any former Umno members, deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said.

In a video on the Mukhriz Mahathir Fan Club Facebook page, the Kedah mentri besar said that PPBM has rejected applications from some former Umno members over concerns on their integrity.

“We have a filtering process. Any application does not receive immediate approval. We look at who is applying. In terms of normal members, there are tens of thousands of Umno members who joined PPBM nationwide.

“We asked the local division to advise us on whether or not an individual should be allowed to become a member. If we receive information that a person’s integrity is questionable, we will reject that person’s membership application,” said Mukhriz.

He also said that joining PPBM does not mean someone who has committed a criminal offence can get off scot free as the party will not protect them.

Touching on concerns other Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition members have over party hopping, Mukhriz said the matter was discussed during presidential council meetings.

He also denied rumours that PPBM was snapping up former Umno MPs to strengthen Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s position against the possibility of a coup from PH itself.

“We are not looking at PPBM having 13, 15 and now 16 MPs, but we want to see how many MPs represent PH as a whole. This will make it easier for policy making or amending laws at the Parliamentary level,” said Mukhriz.

Seventeen Umno MPs have left the Malay nationalist party after it lost federal power for the first time in history this year, with many turning independent or pledging their allegiance to PH.

Umno now has 37 parliamentary seats, amid rumours of further defections.