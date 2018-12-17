Latest Spider-Man spin-off scales box office heights

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' topped North American this weekend. — Courtesy of Sony Pictures via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse snared North American viewers in its web this weekend, earning US$35.4 million (RM148.2) in ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations estimated yesterday.

Sony's action-packed animation sees Peter Parker make way for Miles Morales as Spider-Man — a black, Latino character new to theatre-goers, but not comic book enthusiasts.

The Spider-Man of his dimension, Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, joins forces with Spideys from parallel realities to stop a threat menacing all of them.

In at second was Warner Bros' crime film The Mule, which earned US$17.2 million. Clint Eastwood both directed and took the lead as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine through Illinois for a Mexican drug cartel.

Dr Seuss' The Grinch dropped one place to third, earning US$11.6 million over the weekend. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the grouchy title character as he plots to steal Christmas.

Fourth place went to Ralph Breaks the Internet, which took in US$9.6 million after spending three weeks at the top of the box office. The animated film, a sequel to 2012's Wreck It Ralph, has sold US$154 million in domestic tickets since it opened.

In at fifth was Universal's newly-released Mortal Engines, whose ticket sales stalled at US$7.5 million.

The post-apocalyptic sci-fi sees Hera Hilmar star as the only person who can stop the city of London — now a colossal wheeled predator — from chomping up all in its path.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were

Creed II (US$5.4 million)

Bohemian Rhapsody (US$4.1 million)

Instant Family (US$3.7 million)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (US$3.7 million)

Green Book (US$2.8 million) — AFP-Relaxnews