Amid border row, Malaysians working in Singapore hope rice bowls unaffected

JOHOR BARU, Dec 17 — Malaysian A. Nanang (not his real name) has been working at an adhesive company in Singapore for the past six years where he rose up the ranks from a mere apprentice to senior staff.

The 35-year-old, who is originally from Kuching in Sarawak, enjoys his work in Singapore despite travelling more than 50km daily from his rented house in Johor Baru.

However, Nanang cannot help but be dismayed by the recent territorial spat between the two neighbours, fearing that ordinary people like him may bear the brunt.

“To me, the issue could have been better managed by both governments.

“My fear is that the issue could trigger other unwanted difficulties for people like me who just want to work,” he said when met near the Taman Perling toll plaza after the Tuas Second Link crossing recently.

Nanang said he may not have been born in Johor, but he feels he understands the symbiotic relationship shared by both countries.

“In many ways, despite good or bad times, we need each other as there is an established bond between us.

“I really hope that the situation simmers over soon as politicians on both sides have to understand that many people in south Johor depend on Singapore and vice-versa,” said Nanang.

The pre-dawn traffic congestion building-up at the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex in Johor Baru prior to entering Singapore via the Johor Causeway. — Picture by Ben Tan

Johor Baru resident, Jimmy Chow, 38, who works as a construction coordinator in Singapore, hopes that both governments can sit down and discuss the maritime and airspace territorial issue in more detail.

He said the tit-for-tat media statements from both sides were making the situation tenser and not helping people like him, as well as businesses in Johor Baru, where a majority depend on Singaporeans for business.

“Many fail to see that the ‘victims’ will ultimately be Johoreans,” said Chow, adding that Singaporeans come for services offered by food outlets, car wash and workshops here.

However, Chow said that some of his Singaporean co-workers were also sympathetic about the situation as they feel Johoreans will be the first to be hit if the situation turns serious.

“I travel in and out of Singapore via the Tuas and the Second Link Crossing six days a week by car due to my job.

“Things for me are already tough as it is, so the current Malaysia and Singapore territorial issue may affect my travels to my workplace in Singapore,” he said.

However, there are others like Malaysian Fazli Syam M. Shah, 33, who is confident that the current diplomatic row will not affect his work in Singapore.

“Despite what the two governments say, at the end of the day, the reality is that Singaporeans still need the skilled workforce that is readily available in Malaysia.

“Singaporeans know this and it would not be ideal for the current diplomatic row to also affect the economy,” said Fazli Syam, who works as a property maintenance executive in Hougang, Singapore.

A typical view of the Johor Causeway from Johor Baru to Singapore. — Picture by Ben Tan

Another Malaysian, G. Kumar, 28, also shared Fazli Syam’s view that whatever politicians say should not disrupt the economic bond shared by the two countries.

The factory worker, who works in Pioneer Crescent near Tuas, hopes that the disagreements between the two sides will subside soon.

“For people like me who are blue-collar workers, we just want to work hard for a decent living back in Malaysia,” added Kumar.

It is estimated that more than 450,000 people enter and exit Singapore from Johor via both border crossings on a daily basis.

In return, Singaporeans frequently flock to Johor in the thousands during weekends and holidays in search of bargain shopping, cheaper entertainment and food.

Last week, tensions between the two neighbours heightened after Singapore disputed Johor Baru Port’s new limits, while Putrajaya protested Seletar Airport’s Instrument Landing System over Pasir Gudang’s airspace.

Wisma Putra is currently arranging bilateral talks with its Singaporean counterpart.