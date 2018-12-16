Darell confident Dr M, Muhyiddin will not break promise with Warisan

International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking gives a speech in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PENAMPANG, Dec 16 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking is confident Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman, will hold to the promise of not spreading its wings to Sabah as agreed before the 14th general election (GE14).

Darell is also confident Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will also take the same approach to honour the understanding even though it was not written.

According to him, the unwritten understanding remains as the basis of the good relation between Warisan and Bersatu.

“I want to stress that there is an understanding between Warisan and Bersatu which is not written but the matter had been raised by Tun Dr Mahathir and Tan Sri Muhyiddin before GE14.

“We would like to maintain the understanding. Warisan will continue with the party’s struggle independently but will support and cooperate with PH until the takeover of the government on May 12 and since then our relations with PH has been cordial,” he said.

Darell who is also the International Trade and Industry Minister told reporters at a Christmas Celebration organised by the Penampang Parliamentary People’s Service Centre here today.

He was asked to comment on the special motion to bring Bersatu into Sabah which was passed at the Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan Rakyat) annual general assembly this morning.

Commenting further, Darell admitted everybody has the right to talk of bringing Bersatu into Sabah nonetheless the effort of the state opposition leader in raising the matter was seen as solely at influencing Tun Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin to break the understanding made with Warisan earlier. — Bernama