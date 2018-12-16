Hundreds of fans brave rain to welcome Harimau Malaya

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Hundreds of Harimau Malaya fans braved the rain at Dataran Merdeka tonight to show support for the national team after emerging as runners-up at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The supporters calling themselves Tiger Tails gathered around the square since 5pm to cheer the team despite having to put up with a heavy downpour this evening.

The squad under Tan Cheng Hoe returned home today after the second final of AFF Cup in Hanoi, Vietnam last night.

Upon arrival at Kuala International Airport at about 6pm, the squad rode the latest Proton car, the X70 to the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil before taking a bus to Dataran Merdeka.

At Dataran Merdeka, Harimau Malaya were greeted with thunderous applause from loyal Tiger Tails including children.

As s gesture of appreciation to the supporters, the national players distributed t-shirts and posters of Harimau Malaya provided by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

Vietnam emerged as AFF 2018 Champions with an aggregate 3-2 victory after beating Malaysia 1-0 in the second final via a Nguyen Anh Duc goal in the eighth minute at My Dinh National Stadium last night.

For the record, Malaysia progressed into the final of the football championship among Southeast Asian countries four times in the biennial tournament introduced since 1996, but Malaysia has only clinched the title once in 2010. — Bernama