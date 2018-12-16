Southampton end Arsenal's 22-match unbeaten run

Southampton's Danny Ings celebrates with Charlie Austin and Jannik Vestergaard at the end of the match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton December 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 16 — A late goal by substitute Charlie Austin gave relegation-threatened Southampton a thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal today in new Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuettl's first home game.

It was the Londoners' first defeat in 23 games and meant they lost ground on fourth-placed Chelsea, while Southampton moved out of the bottom three.

Danny Ings, back after injury, headed two fine goals in the first half from equally good crosses by Matt Targett and Nathan Redmond.

In between, Mkhitaryan drew Arsenal level with a header of his own and early in the second half he scored via a big deflection.

Yet in the 85th minute Austin, who had come on for the tiring Ings, headed in a cross by Shane Long.

The win sent Southampton above Burnley into 17th place while Arsenal remained fifth in the table. — Reuters