Thanks for the support, Baru Bian tells Sarawak PKR division heads after reappointment

K Baru Bian said he looked forward to working together with all the elected division heads. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim UCHING, Dec 16 — Works Minister Baru Bian today thanked and offered his appreciation to the divisional heads for their support for him to lead the Sarawak PKR for another term.

He said their loyalty to the party all these years and the fight they have for all Sarawakians is testament to their commitment for justice in the state.

"Party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has affirmed that vote of confidence in me and I wish to record my deep appreciation to him for his support as well," he said on his re-election as the state PKR chief for another term.

Baru, who is also the Selangau Member of Parliament, said the fight to strengthen the party's Sarawak chapter is possible only when they can work together towards common goals for a far better Sarawak, in particular, and a stronger Malaysia, in general, through a Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

"As chairman, I now call for all PKR members and leaders in Sarawak to regroup and close ranks in the aftermath of the party's election," he said.

He said only by forging together as one united force and combining their energies in a focussed strategy would they be able to take on the Opposition government and capture Sarawak in the upcoming state election which can be held any time soon.

He said he looks forward to working together with all the elected division heads, both new and old ones.

"Inclusivity is the key to unity and victory," he added.