Gobind denies banning Korean artistes from performing in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today denied a statement on banning Korean artistes from performing in Malaysia from 2020.

“This isn’t true. The statement is not true. There is no such ban made at all. Hope all take note,” he said in a Twitter posting today.

He was responding to graphic display by a Twitter user #fallingforshu freebies 📌Queenie 👑@precioushoshiii on the statement which said: “All Korean artistes banned from performing in Malaysia effective 2020.

“The government will cooperate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to carry out the ban.

However, the graphic display had been taken down after Gobind retweeted the display. — Bernama