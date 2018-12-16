Ministry to help mixed doubles pair Goh And Chan

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said it was his duty to try and smoothen things with the pair and their dealings with BAM. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

MUAR, Dec 16 — The Youth and Sports Ministry will continue to help mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying although they have decided to quit the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

Its minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said they respected the decision made by the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallists.

“They met me two weeks ago to inform me of their decision, but they also stated their aim and desire to continue playing and bringing glory to Malaysia, including qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and winning medals,” he told Bernama after visiting participants of the Pendekar circumcision programme at Kampung Sungai Pulau Laut, Parit Jawa here today.

He said it was now his duty to smoothen things between the pair and BAM as well as strengthen their relationship with the ministry for the sake of the sport in the country.

BAM had earlier today released a statement saying the pair submitted their resignation letters on Nov 29.

BAM thanked them for their efforts and wished them well. — Bernama