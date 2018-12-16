Tasek Gelugor election petition will continue, says Marzuki

Penang PPBM chief Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya will continue to pursue the petition filed against the results of the 14th General Election for the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary seat. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEBERANG JAYA, Dec 16 — Penang Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya will continue to pursue the petition filed against the results of the 14th General Election for the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary seat.

He said he would continue to pursue the petition despite the fact that the elected MP Datuk Shabudin Yahaya had quit UMNO to join Bersatu.

“There is no problem, we still go to trial because we have the mandate ... the Federal Court has decided for the case to go to trial so we will follow the process of law,” he told reporters after officiating the Semarak Makanan Tradisi Pulau Pinang-Johor programme here today.

He added that the petition would continue even if Shabudin joins the Bersatu.

Marzuki, who is also Deputy Foreign Minister, filed an election petition seeking a by-election for the seat as well as a recount of 689 spoilt votes and 297 unreturned postal votes, but Election Court Judge Datuk Hashim Hamzah on Sept 18 dismissed the petition on the grounds that it was defective.

However, on November 28, the Federal Court has ordered the Tasek Gelugor election petition filed by Marzuki to be remitted back to the Election Court in Penang for a full hearing. — Bernama