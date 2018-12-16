MACC confirms receiving corruption report against Zahid

MACC today confirmed receiving a report alleging corrupt practices against Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the party’s election in July. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confirmed receiving a report alleging corrupt practices against UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the party’s election in July.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the report was lodged on Friday.

“Yes, there was an MACC report made. So we will look at the report and if there are elements of corruption, MACC will carry out investigation.

“Just received on Friday. So action will be taken as soon as possible,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

A report was made against Ahmad Zahid at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on Friday.

This followed reports claiming the UMNO president had bribed party members to win the president post in the party’s recent election.

The report also alleged having the names of witnesses involved including evidence of pictures and other documents. — Bernama