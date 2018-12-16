Anti-Lynas group claims to have proof of irregularities

KUANTAN, Dec 16 — Anti-Lynas group — Save Malaysia, Stop Lynas (SMSL) — claims to have evidence of irregularities in the factory’s operations at its plant in Gebeng here.

SMSL chairman Tan Bun Teet claimed to have gathered the information, including the involvement of a government department, since Lynas Advanced Materials Plant (LAMP), a rare earth processing facility, began its operations here six years ago.

“We have 117 pages of documents... a lot of elements to prove the irregularities. We will take it to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when the time is right,” he told a press conference here today.

Tan, who did not reveal the contents of the documents, urged politicians who fought against contamination by Lynas’ radioactive and toxic substances before the 14th General Election, to fulfil their pledge.

“We wish to remind them of their promise to close down Lynas. We are waiting to see if they will fulfil their promise,” he said.

Meanwhile, Semambu assemblyman Lee Chean Chung urged the Cabinet to make a decision that would ensure the health of the people in the area was not jeopardised.

“We don’t want a half-baked decision. The government need not worry about the foreign direct investment (FDI) from this one factory as there are many other investments opportunities,” he said. — Bernama