Amid Umno exodus, Anwar says attempts to drive wedge between him and Dr M

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today there are attempts to use the mass resignations of Umno MPs from their own party to try and create tensions between himself and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today there are attempts to use the mass resignations of Umno MPs from their own party to try and create tensions between himself and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a statement, the PKR president said that there have been many assumptions made following the en masse resignation of Umno MPs.

“I take note that there have been assumptions and claims that have been made by many parties in relation to Umno MPs who have left their own party.

“These parties intend to create doubt and to create friction between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and to sully our good relationship,” the Port Dickson MP said.

“I will continue to support the efforts and leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir, and will continue working with him to realise the reform agenda which has been agreed upon,” Anwar added.

Umno is currently in crisis as more and more members have quit the nationalist party, once the biggest in the country.

Some blame the party’s current state on Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who has been charged with 46 criminal offences, and wants him to resign.

The majority of the party’s former leaders have sought entry into Parti Pribumi Malaysia Bersatu (PPBM), chaired by Dr Mahathir, after a brief period of becoming independent lawmakers.

The political musical chairs have also caused consternation among PPBM’s partners in Pakatan Harapan, notably the DAP, which has repeatedly said it wants nothing to do with Umno nor the latter’s former politicians.