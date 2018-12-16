One dead, 44 injured in Swiss bus crash, say police

GENEVA, Dec 16 — One person died and 44 were injured when a bus crashed into a wall on a Swiss motorway early today, police said.

The accident happened on the motorway outside Zurich at roughly 4:15 am (0315 GMT), police in the Canton said in a statement.

Three people were seriously hurt, while the rest suffered minor to moderate injuries, they added. The cause of the crash, was not immediately known.

The vehicle, run by a subsidiary of the German-owned company Flixbus, was on route from the Italian city of Genoa to Dusseldorf, ATS news agency reported. — AFP