Form One student arrested for impregnating own sister

KAMPAR, Dec 16 — A Form One student has been arrested for impregnating his 15-year-old sister that led her to delivering a baby girl in the toilet at their house yesterday afternoon.

District police chief Superintendent Hasron Nazri Hashim said the incident was uncovered after the victim delivered the baby at their Taman Diawan home here.

“The victim was referred to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh by Hospital Kampar on Saturday evening due to complications from delivering the baby at 3.30pm,” he said.

The victim told police she had stomach ache prior to delivering the baby and went to toilet.

“The victim said she felt extreme pain in her stomach and the next thing she knew a baby girl came out and landed in the toilet bowl.”

“She then screamed for her mother to help,” he said, adding the mother rushed her daughter and her baby to Kampar Hospital.

Initial investigations by police showed the victim and her 13-year-old brother had sex several times since May.

“The victim claimed she did not know she was pregnant and none of her family members realised she was pregnant,” he said.

The victim and her baby have been admitted at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun for treatment.

“The baby sustained head injuries after landing in the toilet bowl,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 376B of the Penal Code for incest.

“The boy has been taken back to Kampar District police for investigations,” he said.