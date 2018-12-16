Mat Sabu invites Umno members to join Amanah

Mohamad Sabu speaks during the Amanah National Convention in Ipoh December 14, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 16 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu has described Umno as a sinking boat and invited their members to join his party.

However, the Defence Minister stressed that every application would be vetted thoroughly.

“It’s obvious there are some eyeing Amanah and we welcome them, but we will go on a case-by-case basis.

“We will also see if they support the concept of Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Allah’s blessings) and admit that corruption is wrong,” he said in his winding-up and adjournment speech at the National Amanah Convention 2018 here today.

A total of 1,000 delegates and 3,000 local and foreign observers attended the three-day convention.

He also cynically described Barisan Nasional (BN) as having suffered a broken hip and spine after many members, leaders and elected representatives of UMNO, its most important component, left the party.

“MCA has only one seat left, MIC has two but will lose one (Cameron Highlands),” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad reminded party members to learn from BN’s fall and to always hold discussions on all issues.

“If there are any misunderstandings, talk it over. If Pakatan Harapan (PH) breaks up, it will dash the people’s hopes and that’s what happened to BN,” he said, adding that he was optimistic of more Malay support in the next General Election based on its increasing number of new members. — Bernama