RTM: Viral list of Muslim preachers were endorsed by Jakim to go on TV

A list of Muslim preachers that went viral on social media was actually a line-up of those who were endorsed by Jakim to appear on TV. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — A list of Muslim preachers that went viral on social media was actually a line-up of those who were endorsed by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to appear on television, RTM clarified today.

This comes amid claims that the list was made up of Muslim preachers local television operators should avoid.

“The letter was meant to inform about suggestions of preachers who have been approved by Jakim. This is because every preacher who appears live on RTM needs to be approved by Jakim,” RTM said in a statement.

It added that the list of preachers has nothing to do with any political parties or personalities.