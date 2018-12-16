Mat Sabu admits his speeches now lack ‘umph’

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu today admitted that his speeches now lacked ‘umph’. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, Dec 16 — There used to be a time when supporters would wait with bated breath for veteran politician Mohamad Sabu, or Mat Sabu, to deliver his speech.

Standing on the podium, he would mesmerise the audience with his vocal prowess as he spoke on controversial issues about local politics in his own unique and humorous manner.

However, he seems to have toned down since being appointed Defence Minister after the 14th General Election, with the Amanah president himself admitting that his speeches now lacked ‘umph’.

“My speeches now are not as nice as those days because there are too many restrictions (to speak). For example, on the Johor-Singapore issues, only the Foreign Affairs Ministry can give a statement to try to resolve the matters.

“The Defence Ministry did not because it wasn’t ‘my turn’,” he said during the winding-up session of the the Amanah National Convention 2018 here today.

The 64-year-old Kota Raja member of Parliament, explained that although the issues were discussed at the National Security Council (NSC)-level, it was out of his ministry’s jurisdiction.

There is an ongoing dispute between the neighbours over the maritime boundary in the Johor Strait and the republic’s plan to utilise the Instrument Landing System for its Seletar Airport, which Malaysia claims will encroach into its air space as Pasir Gudang is just two kilometres away. — Bernama