New green third kit unveiled for Selangor's football team

Selangor players dressed in the new kit at the launch event, December 16 2018. — Twitter/@FASelangorMy

SHAH ALAM, Dec 16 — The Football Association of Selangor (FAS) is introducing a new third kit for the Selangor football team for 2019 Malaysia League season.

Next year, the Red Giants will be donning Joma brand jerseys and unlike previous years, the third jersey is green which is the official colour of the Raja Muda of Selangor.

In past seasons, the third jersey is yellow.

The jersey was launched by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah who is FAS president at Shah Alam Stadium here in conjunction with Selangor Football Day today.

Also present at the launch were 24 players of the Selangor squad in the 2019 Malaysia League season.

Among the players introduced were Wan Zack Haikal Wan Noor, Abdul Latiff Suhaimi, Mohd Faiz Mohd Nasir, Mohd Amri Yahyah, Rufino Segovia and chief coach B.Sathianathan.

Meanwhile at the launch, Tengku Amir Shah said FAS and its new management had carried out various transformation to rebuild Selangor as a local football powerhouse.

"FAS is now more open, approachable and fan-friendly, and our supporters want us to be an Asian champions and we have to think how to be realise the goal,” he said. — Bernama