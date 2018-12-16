Mujahid: Don’t regard non-Muslim Amanah members as second-class citizens

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa reminded Amanah members not to marginalise non-Muslim members and regard them as ‘second-class citizens’ in the party. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

IPOH, Dec 16 — Members and leaders of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) are reminded not to marginalise non-Muslim members and regard them as ‘second-class citizens’ in the party.

Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa, in issuing the reminder, said those who thought otherwise were not worthy of being Amanah members.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said the presence of non-Muslim members in the party should be accepted and appreciated as it was not easy for them to be with a party like Amanah which is championing Islam.

“I am warning that if there are any complaints about them (non-Muslim members) being marginalised, by considering they have no rights because they are non-Muslims, you better watch out, you are not worthy of being an Amanah member.

“I mean it from the bottom of my heart,” he said when delivering his adjournment and winding-up address at the Amanah National Convention 2018 here today.

Mujahid said the non-Muslim members also had the right to give their views to the party.

Meanwhile, another vice-president, Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus, said the party would always champion the Felda settlers and would ensure that the Pakatan Harapan government provided training to the settlers as soon as possible.

“It is to ensure that they can be self-reliant in managing 10 acres (4.1 hectares) of land, and to educate them after the previous government failed to do so,” he said.

Hasanuddin also said that he hoped that the government would not suddenly strip Felda settlers of their subsistence aid for the sake of their welfare.

He said it was important for the government to demonstrate its commitment to help solve the problems of the settlers. — Bernama