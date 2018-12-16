Malaysia takes Under-14 gold and silver at 2018 WESPA Youth Cup

WESPA Youth Cup Under-14 winner Jareth Mah and first runner-up Eirfan Razman receiving their prizes from Karen Richards, WESPA Youth Committee Chair

DUBAI, Dec 16 — Malaysia's young Scrabble players put up a strong showing at the 13th WESPA Youth Cup (WYC) to sweep the top two spots in the Under-14 category.

Jareth Mah, 13, won 15 out of 24 games (spread of +69) to walk away with the division title, a trophy and US$100 (RM418.50). He also placed 17th out of 116 in the overall standings.

Eirfan bin Razman, who won 14 out of 24 games (spread of +660), came in second place in the same category to win a medal and US$50. The 12-year-old finished 21st overall and was also awarded the Encouragement Award for being the youngest player in the top 25.

Also in Team Malaysia was Tengku Ariff Shah bin Tengku Shahrir, 14, who won 12 of 24 games (spread of + 1057) to finish 51 overall.

Pakistan's Syed Imaad Ali, 12, won 20 of 24 games (spread of +1694) to win the overall top spot and the WESPA Youth Cup. Janul De Silva of Sri Lanka finished 2nd while Napat Vatjaranurathorn of Thailand placed 3rd.

Team Malaysia for the 2018 WESPA Youth Cup. Left-right: Jareth Mah, Eirfan Razman, Tengku Ariff Shah

The 2018 WYC ran from 13 to 15 December and was held at the GEMS Dubai American Academy in the Al-Barsha suburb. Formerly called the World Youth Scrabble Championships, the WYC is organised by the World English-language Scrabble Players Association.