Former Melaka CM Abdul Rahim quits Umno

MELAKA, Dec 16 — Former Melaka chief minister Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Thamby Chik today announced his resignation from Umno.

He also submitted his application form, along with about 100 other forms, to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to Melaka Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, who is Entrepreneur Development Minister, in Ayer Keroh.

Abdul Rahim said he left Umno because the party had lost the spirit of struggle to champion the Malays which he added had now shifted to Bersatu.

“I am sad to leave Umno after having struggled for over 40 years to champion the Malays. I quit the party because Bersatu can champion the Malays better, more efficiently and more effectively.

“The mistake of Umno leaders in sowing the culture of corruption has become cancer that has eaten through the roots of Umno, leading to its fall,” he said at the submission of the forms to Bersatu,” he said.

Abdul Rahim was the sixth chief minister of Melaka, from April 26, 1982, to Oct 14, 1994. He was also Umno Youth chief from 1993 to 1996.

He said Umno was now caught in the ‘cash is king’ culture which was most difficult to rectify, even in the next one or two elections, what with the party leaders facing charges and trials.

Abdul Rahim said his departure from Umno was voluntary and not made under pressure or due to an offer from anyone. — Bernama