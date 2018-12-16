No need to be racial but go all out to woo Malays, says Amanah polls chief

Mohd Hatta stressed that the party has to wholeheartedly reject racial politics as a means of attracting Malay voters. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

IPOH, Dec 16 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) must take a more aggressive approach to woo Malay voters, especially those who have quit Umno, it was stated here today.

Amanah elections director Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, however, stressed that the party had to wholeheartedly reject racial politics as a popular means of attracting Malay voters.

“We can just head into the next general election. We feel the political scenario has changed. The collapse of Umno is imminent, but we must move fast to win the votes which Umno has lost.

“Don’t raise racial or religious issues to woo the Malays. We must take an approach which shows that a successful government is one where the people live comfortably, are not worried and their future is bright,” he said in adjournment and winding-up speech at Amanah National Convention 2018.

Mohd Hatta, who is the Deputy Entrepreneur Development Minister, said Amanah was confident of victory in GE14 based on the common approach taken within the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“We contested 34 parliamentary seats but won only 11 or 32 per cent, and that’s a failure. So, if anyone thinks the elections director should step down, it will be considered.

“As for state seats, we won 34 out of the 110 contested, which is 31 per cent. So, if that’s a failure, I will ask all the state election directors to quit also,” he said in jest.

He said that overall, Pakatan Harapan recorded the highest number of Malay votes in Selangor, with 39 per cent, and the lowest in Terengganu, with seven per cent. — Bernama