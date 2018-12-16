Amanah to launch daily, minister says

Khalid said the Amanah's daily would go a long wat to strengthening the party. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Dec 16 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) plans to launch a daily as part of its efforts to strengthen the party by delivering information on it to the public, it was stated here today.

Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad, who is Federal Territories Minister, said the move was also to prove that the party, formed in 2015, was as active as other parties.

"One of the best ways to strengthen Amanah is through a newspaper, especially in the interior areas," he said during his adjournment and winding-up speech at the Amanah National Convention 2018 here.

Khalid said the party organ, known as Amanah, which was only circulated among party members, would now be renamed Mingguan Amanah (weekly) and sold to the public for RM2 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM2.50 in Sabah and Sarawak.

"When the weekly performs well, we can carry many advertisements. Then, we will have more funds and can, possibly, producer a daily," he said and urged all Amanah members to support by purchasing the newspaper. — Bernama