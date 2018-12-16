Give ex-Umno men ‘chance’, Amanah veep tells Pakatan

Mahfuz said that the ruling coalition must prioritise nation building even as some PH component leaders emphatically reject any partnership with their political nemesis. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, Dec 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) members should be more open-hearted and give former Umno leaders looking to cross over a chance, Datuk Mahfuz Omar said today.

The Amanah vice-president said in his wind-up speech at the party convention here that the ruling coalition should prioritise nation building even as some PH component leaders emphatically reject any partnership with their political nemesis.

“We must give them a chance, but they, however, must leave their old habits and culture practised in Umno.

“There is no such thing in Pakatan or Amanah to collect ‘treasures’ for themselves, or their families, but the priority is to build a nation for the benefit of the people,” he was quoted saying by The Star Online.

Mahfuz earlier reminded the crowd that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had formerly led Umno before founding Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, one of the four component parties in the PH partnership.

“So we especially in Amanah must have an open mind in accepting those who want to join us,” he was quoted saying.

Mahfuz also urged his party mates to do more to draw PAS members into their party.

“If we can change and leave PAS, it is not possible for those still in PAS to do the same.”

Amanah was formed in 2015 by a breakaway group of leaders who lost in the PAS internal elections the same year and tout themselves as having a more progressive set of ideals.