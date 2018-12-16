Don’t delay meeting when Umno in crisis, Hishammuddin tells supreme council

Hishammuddin urged Umno's top leadership to immediately call a supreme council meeting to address grassroot concerns. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today urged the party’s highest leadership to convene a meeting immediately, after cancelling one scheduled today at the eleventh hour.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) anchor, which once had the biggest representation in Parliament even after the May 9 general election, is down to 37 MPs now after 17 walked away, citing loss of confidence in the party leadership.

“Amid uncertainty and worries, I call on the Umno top leadership to immediately call a supreme council meeting.

Dlm situasi yang penuh tidak ketentuan & kebimbangan, sy menggesa kepimpinan tertinggi UMNO utk segera memanggil mesyuarat MT. Jaminan harus diberi kpd akar umbi di setiap peringkat apakah langkah & ketetapan kepimpinan dlm mengurus krisis parti. Jgn berlengah, akar umbi mgharap! — Hishammuddin Hussein (@HishammuddinH2O) December 16, 2018

“Assurances must be made to the grassroots on the next step and resolution in managing the party crisis. Don’t delay, the grassroots have hopes!” he posted on Twitter this afternoon.

Umno is divided in two even as more members quit the nationalist party, once the biggest in the country.

One side blames the party’s current state on Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who has been charged with 46 criminal offences, and wants him to resign.

The majority of the party’s former leaders have sought entry into Parti Pribumi Malaysia Bersatu (PPBM), chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, after a brief period of becoming independent lawmakers.

The political musical chairs have also caused consternation among PPBM’s partners in Pakatan Harapan, notably the DAP, which has repeatedly said it wants nothing to do with Umno nor the latter’s former politicians.