Perak Umno vows no one else will leave after Larut MP quits

The Perak Umno liaison team chaired by Datuk Saarani Mohamad (seated, red shirt) show a united front during a news conference in Ipoh on December 16, 2018. — Picture by Sylvia Looi

IPOH, Dec 16 — Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin is the last leader from Perak to leave Umno, the troubled party’s state chapter said today.

Perak Umno liaison chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad told a news conference here the rest of the party members numbering 310,427 as at October 23 have closed ranks behind their president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“All division members gave their word that only their chairman has left the party. They will stay on,” Saarani said after chairing the state Umno committee.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman told reporters that he and other members of the state liaison committee had met with the Larut division the very same evening after Hamzah announced his departure from Umno.

“No more Perak Umno MP will leave,” he stressed.

Hamzah, a former domestic trade, co-operatives and consumerism minister, was the latest federal lawmaker from Perak to quit Umno after Bagan Serai MP Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal did the same after Barisan Nasional’s (BN) unprecedented defeat in the May 9 general election.

Perak Umno also lost two state lawmakers, Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin and Tualang Sekah assemblyman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Ashikin Mohd Radzi who declared themselves independents friendly to the ruling Pakatan Harapan.

Saarani blamed the latest departures from Umno on power play within the PH coalition. At the same time, he told the elected representatives that they have a moral obligation to resign from the position as they had contested under the BN banner and no longer represented.