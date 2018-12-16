Indonesian duo power through rainy conditions to win 2018 Rally of Terengganu

Rachmat (left) and Donny Wardono are all smiles after coming in first place to ensure a clean sweep of victories at the Malaysian Rally Championship 2018. — Picture via malaysianrally.com

SETIU, Dec 16 — Indonesia’s Rachmat and Donny Wardono mastered their way through a rain-hit Terengganu to be crowned the overall champions of the 2018 Rally of Terengganu yesterday.

The win secured in 50 minutes 33 seconds ensured that the MRU Motorsports Mitsubishi Evolution 9 driver maintained a clean sweep of victories at the Malaysian Rally Championship 2018, having won the 2018 Rally of Johor and the 2018 Rally of Perlis earlier this year.

Malaysian duo Muhammad Rafiq Udhaya and Mohd Tarmimi Danny Lee clocked in at one minute 20 seconds later to finish second in their Subaru Impreza while Sutan Mustaffa Salihin and Amiruddin Baharun completed the podium at number three.

Rachmat, who had a memorable first day, produced yet another spectacular performance at the Terengganu International Endurance Park yesterday.

The tricky conditions in the earlier half of the day proved to put his skills to the test but the Indonesian rally veteran used the wet conditions to his advantage for the later stages of day two to pip the overall leader, national rally veteran Karamjit Singh.

The Indonesian duo powered through day one and day two despite rainy conditions. — Picture via malaysianrally.com

Karamjit and co-driver Daveender Singh, who commandeered a Proton Gen 2, produced yet another adrenaline-filled performance on the second day but unfortunately lost time and the overall lead after his car was stuck in mud.

Rachmat pulled clear of his nearest competitors with improved timings on the tarmac and clay surface which eventually led to the hat-trick of victories.

Two of the six planned stages yesterday were called to a halt due to floods but championship officials ensured a smooth outing at one of the wettest event held in years.

The heavy downpour also meant that only 23 of the 28 competing drivers completed the race.

The two-day event which spanned 151.33km and 13 special-stages, marked the return of the rally to the state for the first time since 2010.

The 2018 Rally of Terengganu capped a brilliant year for the Malaysian rally scene which saw an increased number of participants and Wheel Sport Managemend Sdn Bhd — a member of Redberry Group — promising another eventful year for the rally scene in 2019.