Dr M awarded honorary doctorate by Thailand’s Rangsit University

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad accepts the honorary doctorate from Rangsit University in Bangkok, December 16, 2018. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

BANGKOK, Dec 16 — Thailand’s Rangsit University (RUS) Sunday presented Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad an honorary doctorate degree in social leadership, business and politics.

The university presented the honorary degree to Dr Mahathir at its 34th convocation at its main campus in Mueang Pathum Thani District, 30 km from here, where some 5,950 of the university's graduates are scheduled to receive their scrolls today.

Dr Mahathir is the fourth high-profile public figure to be awarded the honorary doctorate degree by the university, after the late Princess Srinagarindra (aka Somdet Ya) of Thailand; King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan (2009) and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (2016).

The colourful award ceremony at the huge Gymnasium Building was steeped in tradition, with Dr Mahathir ushered to the reception room where he donned the red and black velvet doctoral robe.

Dr Mahathir’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, was given the honour to don the blue and red velvet robe and accompany her husband on stage.

The ceremony started with the national anthems of Malaysia and Thailand rendered by the 40-member Rangsit University Orchestra conducted by Vanich Potavanich.

Then, RUS president Dr Arthit Ourairat delivered the citation, praising the various achievements of Malaysia under Dr Mahathir and how he fought against social and economic injustice for all. He also touched on how Dr Mahathir is trying to mend the country’s economy, including recovering the wealth lost through the 1MDB scandal.

After the citation, Arthit presented Dr Mahathir with the doctoral tam, a certificate and a plaque.

Then, Dr Mahathir delivered his keynote address, saying: ”I am humbled by the acknowledgements and pleased to accept the honour as the Prime Minister of Malaysia and on behalf of my country. I deeply value the recognition and I shall strive to contribute further to my people and nations across the globe.

“I am pleased to have this opportunity to address the students of this university; you are the leaders of tomorrow and hope for our future generation. To this end, universities play a significant role in providing opportunities and support for the students to explore new knowledge and realise their potential,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also that he was encouraged to note that RUS is already moving towards a research university and looked forward to seeing further cooperation between RUS and universities in Malaysia.

After the speech, a song Dreamland will Shine, specially dedicated to Dr Mahathir, was rendered beautifully by Areeya Rotajanadit. The music was conducted by RUS’ conservatory of music dean Dr Denny Euprasert with the melody composed by Euprasert himself and the lyrics penned by Pisamai Chandavimol.

The lyrics of the song revolve around the efforts and sacrifices of a devoted leader.

Dr Mahathir, at a press conference later, said he not only felt humbled but was also impressed with the song dedicated to him, something totally new for him when compared with the many accolades he had received so far.

RUS has already established links with several Malaysian higher learning institutions, among them Universiti Utara Malaysia and UniKL.

Also present at the ceremony was a Malaysian delegation comprising Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, government officials and representatives from Malaysian universities. The graduation ceremony was broadcast life at https://m.facebook.com/rangsituniversity. — Bernama