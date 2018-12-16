Nurul Izzah to chair PKR's Penang Leadership Council

Nurul Izzah Anwar speaks at the 13th PKR National Congress in Shah Alam November 18, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — PKR today announced the appointment of party vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar as the chairman of its Penang Leadership Council.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzi said in a statement that the appointment was made after consultations and discussions between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and state branch chiefs.

“The appointments for other posts will be announced later,” he said.

PKR had so far announced the appointments of 13 leadership council chairmen, namely Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (Perak) ; Amiruddin Harun (Negeri Sembilan); Datuk Johari Abdul (Kedah); Datuk Christina Liew Chin Jin (Sabah); Zahir Hassan (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur); Halim Bachik (Melaka).

Hassan Abdul Karim (Johor); Azan Ismail (Terengganu); Amran Kamarudin (Perlis); Amirudin Shaari (Selangor); Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor (Kelantan); Fuziah Salleh (Pahang) and Baru Bian (Sarawak). — Bernama