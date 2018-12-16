IJN: Injured fireman Adib critically ill

Muhammad Adib has suffered progressive deterioration of his lung function in the last 24 hours. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the firefighter who was gravely injured in the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple fracas, is critically ill, according to the National Heart Institute (IJN).

IJN, in a statement today, said Muhammad Adib has suffered progressive deterioration of his lung function in the last 24 hours.

It said that a thorough assessment showed signs of consolidation and hardening of the lung tissue, thus making gas exchange ineffective.

“This is as the result of his severe initial lung injury. At the same time, his renal function also has not improved where he continues to require dialysis support,” IJN said.

In view of this and after a multi-discipline team discussion, IJN said, it was decided to reinsert the veno-venous ECMO system again at 9 pm yesterday to assist in his respiratory requirements.

“As such, Muhammad Adib is critically ill. In view of Muhammad Adib’s condition, visitations are limited. We urge all Malaysians to continue praying for Muhammad Adib’s recovery,” IJN said.

Muhammad Adib was allegedly beaten up by several people on Nov 27 during the riots near the temple caused by a dispute over the proposed relocation of the house of worship. — Bernama