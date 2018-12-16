Azizulhasni wins keirin silver at Track Cycling World Cup in London

Azizulhasni finished behind winner Matthijs Buchli, of the Netherlands, and ahead of another Dutchman, Theo Bos, who was placed third in the event held at the Lee Valley VeloPark indoor velodrome. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Professional track cyclist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang won the keirin silver at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup Championships in London yesterday.

Mohd Azizulhasni, nicknamed ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ due to his small stature, came in behind the winner, Matthijs Buchli of the Netherlands, and ahead of another Dutchman, Theo Bos, who was placed third in the event held at the Lee Valley VeloPark indoor velodrome.

“Taking a leaf from the spirit of the Harimau Malaya (national football) team which was in action at the AFF Suzuki Cup, I won the silver in the keirin event at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup London 2018 where 47 nations took part.

“I am delighted because this achievement is an improvement from the bronze medal won in the last World Cup series in Berlin, Germany. Indeed, this is an indication that I am on the right track in my mission to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020,” the 30-year-old cyclist posted in his Facebook account.

The Terengganu-born Mohd Azizulhasni was placed seventh in the first heat and had to go through the repechage heat to make it to the semi-final where he won the second heat to advance to the final.

For the record, the Harimau Malaya squad finished runner-up in the AFF Suzuki Cup, losing 2-3 on aggregate (2-2, 0-1) to Vietnam in the two-leg final. — Bernama