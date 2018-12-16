Selangor Zakat Board allocates RM10m for education aid

The LZS has allocated more than RM30 million for over 60,000 children of poor families throughout Selangor for 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 16 — The Selangor Tithes Board (LZS) has allocated RM10.1 million for the schooling and tertiary education aid of children of middle-income households next year.

LZS chief coordinating officer Abdul Basith Hamid said Selangor residents from households with a monthly income of not more than RM3,000 can apply for the aid online.

The closing date for applications is Jan 31 for tertiary education aid and Feb 10 for schooling aid, he said, adding that the closing dates may be brought forward if the allocation had been used up earlier.

“The LZS has allocated RM7 million for tertiary education aid and RM3.1 million for schooling aid, and the assistance will be provided within 14 days after the application is approved,” he told reporters after the ‘Zakat on Wheels’ programme at the late-night bazaar in Section 24 here last night.

The programme, undertaken in collaboration with the Selangor State Development Corporation, is aimed at disseminating information on tithes and reaching out to the people who are unable to come to the LZS counters to pay their tithes.

The LZS had allocated more than RM30 million to over 60,000 children of poor families throughout Selangor for their schooling aid for 2019.

Abdul Basith said the LZS counters will operate daily this month to facilitate the paying of tithes.

“The LZS targets to collect about RM200 million this month. Going by a projection, the LZS needs about RM900 million to meet the expenses for the poor next year. It has so far collected about RM600 million,” he said.

At the event, the LZS gave away various tithe aid totalling RM320,198 to six selected people and RM50,000 for the renovation of the An-Najahiyah Integrated Quran and Fardhu Ain Class (KAFA) in Section 19.

The LZS also gave aid of RM1,000 each to the 29 traders of the bazaar who were affected by a fire on Nov 12. — Bernama