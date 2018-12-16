163 evacuated as Terengganu floods worsen

A man wades through flood waters to get to the relief centre in Hulu Terengganu November 28, 2017. ― Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 16 — Fourteen more people were evacuated overnight, raising to 163 the number of flood evacuees in Terengganu as at 8 am today, according to the Civil Defence Force (APM).

Terengganu APM director Lt Col Che Adam A Rahman said the 14 people from five families were evacuated to the Kampung Pengkalan Ajal relief centre in Hulu Terengganu, increasing the number of evacuees there to 64 people from 20 families.

He said the situation remains unchanged at the three other relief centres, with 45 people from 10 families in Kampung Sekayu (Hulu Terengganu); 22 from eight families at the Kampung Pelandan community hall (Hulu Terengganu) and 32 from seven families at the Besol Lama surau (Dungun).

The Drainage and Irrigation Department reported via the flood information portal of the Social Welfare Department that Sungai Nerus remained above the warning level at two places.

The level of the river in Kampung Langkap was 20.57 metres, above the warning point of 20.25 metres, and in Kampung Bukit, 12.40 metres, above the warning point of 11.85 metres.

It also reported that several major rivers in the other districts remained above the alert level.

Che Adam said several areas were experiencing rain and people in the low-lying places face the risk of floods at any time. — Bernama