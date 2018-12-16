Putrajaya protests Australia’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Morrison announced in Sydney yesterday that his country now recognises west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, adding that it will set up a trade and defence office there. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Malaysian government today criticised Australia’s recognition of disputed west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel even as the fellow Commonwealth country supported a two-state solution with Palestine taking the old city’s east for its capital.

In a statement, Wisma Putra said Canberra’s announcement yesterday before the settlement of a two-state solution to be “premature and a humiliation to the Palestinians and their struggle for the right to self-determination”.

“Malaysia reiterates its long standing position that a two-state solution, in which the Palestinians and the Israelis live side by side in peace, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, is the only viable solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“Malaysia will continue to work closely with all partners to find a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the conflict,” the foreign ministry said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced in Sydney yesterday that his country now recognises west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, adding that it will set up a trade and defence office but not relocate its embassy there until the settlement of a two-state solution.

Jerusalem has long been engulfed in conflict as both Jewish Israel and Muslim Palestine claim it as their home. Israel annexed the holy city for its own after the 1967 Middle East war, a move that was not internationally recognised.

The US was the first country to move its Israel embassy to west Jerusalem last year, upsetting Muslim majority nations worldwide.

A government-endorsed mass rally took place in front of the US embassy in Jalan Tun Razak here on December 8 last year to protest the Trump administration’s decision, but has not since resulted in any further backlash to the world superpower.