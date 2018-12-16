DPM, country’s leaders hail Harimau Malaya despite defeat

Sim described Harimau Malaya as champions in the hearts of Malaysians despite coming out as runners-up of the championship. — Picture via Twitter/FAM_Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail congratulated Harimau Malaya for their bold attempt in the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

However, she told the national football squad to persevere.

“Vietnam played better than Malaysia, congratulations to Vietnam for clinching the championship. Congratulations to Harimau Malaya for succeeding to qualify for the final. Try harder next time,” she said in her Twitter posting tonight.

Hopes for Malaysia to end their eight-year drought for the AFF Suzuki Cup was not accomplished after losing 0-1 to Vietnam in the second final at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi tonight.

The result saw Vietnam emerging as champions for the second time with a 3-2 aggregate win and also snuffed out Malaysia’s dreams of bagging their second title after the 2010 edition.

Meanwhile Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong described Harimau Malaya as champions in the hearts of Malaysians despite coming out as runners-up of the championship.

“Congratulations to Harimau Malaya! Despite becoming runners-up of AFF Suzuki Cup, you all are champions in our hearts. The final result Vietnam beat Malaysia 1-0,” he said.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, Nga Kor Ming said the fighting spirit shown by Harimau Malaya was a source of inspiration to all Malaysians. Do not give up, we will continue for our beloved Malaysia,” he said.

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin praised the national football squad coach Tan Cheng Hoe for building a strong foundation for players.

“Congratulations to Vietnam. Very tight unit. Well done to our boys. Tan Cheng Hoe (TCH) has built a good foundation with the right philosophy. Right man for the job,” he said.

Meanwhile former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Harimau Malaya played a good game and they are the champions in the hearts of Malaysians.

Even though Harimau Malaya lost in Hanoi, the patriotism and solidarity shown by Malaysians should be given full support and commended, said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith.

Eddin Syazlee also said he was happy to see the people from various races in Kuala Pilah gathering to watch the match on a giant screen. — Bernama