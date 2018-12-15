AFF Suzuki Cup: Harimau Malaya taste bitter defeat

The Malaysian team after their defeat to Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, December 15, 2018. — Bernama pic

HANOI, Dec 15 — Malaysia’s hopes of ending the eight-year drought to lift the AFF Suzuki Cup remained unfulfilled after losing 0-1 to Vietnam in the second final match at My Dinh National Stadium here tonight.

The outcome saw Vietnam emerging as champions for the second time since 2008 with a 3-2 aggregate win and snuffed out Malaysia’s dream of bagging their second title after the 2010 edition.

For the record, both teams drew 2-2 in the first final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Dec 11.

In tonight’s action, Harimau Malaya clearly gave the Golden Dragons a tough fight before their 40,000 fans.

However luck favoured Vietnam who opened the score in the sixth minute through a forceful strike by Nguyen Anh Duc in the penalty box which national goalkeeper, Farizal Marlias failed to push away.

Four minutes later, Malaysia almost equalised but a back heel by Mohamadou Sumareh went wide at Vietnam’s goalmouth.

Later, Muhammad Syahmi Safari was also presented with a chance but his attempt was parried by Vietnamese goalkeeper Dang Van Lam and the 1-0 score remained until the end of first half.

As soon as the second half resumed, Malaysia wasted no time to hunt for the equaliser and in the 53rd minute, Muhammad Safawi Rasid’s a free kick was fended off by Van Lam again.

Desperate for the equaliser, Harimau Malaya coach Tan Cheng Hoe made three changes in the second half to strengthen the frontline but Van Lam covered his ground well and the score remained 1-0 for Vietnam when the referee from Iran, Alireza Faghani blew the final whistle.

Earlier national player Shahrul Mohd Saad was sent off after being given a red card by Faghani when he collected his second yellow during the second half injury time. — Bernama