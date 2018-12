Works Minister Baru Bian has been re-appointed as Sarawak PKR chairman. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Dec 15 — Works Minister Baru Bian has been re-appointed as Sarawak PKR chairman.

PKR in a statement here tonight, said Baru, 60, who is also Selangau MP, was re-appointed to the post after PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s consultations with PKR division chiefs in Sarawak.

The meeting between Anwar and the division chiefs was held here yesterday.

However, Baru did not attend due to official duties in Lawas. — Bernama