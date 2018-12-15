Dr M says Harimau Malaya fought well

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Harimau Malaya had performed well today. — Picture by Razak Ghazali.

BANGKOK, Dec 15 — Although Malaysia lost 0-1 to Vietnam (2-3 on aggregate) in the second-leg final of the AFF Suzuki Cup final in Hanoi tonight, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Harimau Malaya had performed well.

“I hope our players and coaches are not too disappointed and instead look at this as an experience to improve themselves.

“I am convinced that with a little more effort, we have the potential to win matches to come,” he said after catching the second half of the match following a dinner organised for him by Rangsit University (RSU) here tonight.

“Although they tried (to score) several times in front of Vietnam’s goal, somehow the ball ended up at the feet of a Vietnamese player and they would kick it far away from their goal, so the chances for us to score was more difficult,” said Dr Mahathir, who is here to receive an honorary doctorate from RSU. — Bernama

PM @chedetofficial dan Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali menyaksikan perlawanan bolasepak #PialaSuzukiAFF2018 selepas majlis makan malam di hotel penginapan di Bangkok pic.twitter.com/aClwjFn0fw — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) 15 December 2018