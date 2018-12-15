Sword-wielding assailants set upon man having breakfast at restaurant in Perai

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 15 — A man was badly injured after being set upon by three sword-wielding assailants while having breakfast at a restaurant in Taman Chai Leng, Perai here today.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) deputy police chief Mustafa Bidin said the incident happened at 9.30am and that the suspects wore ski masks.

“Despite being slashed all over, the 39-year-old victim managed to run to his car located about 45 metres away but the suspects still went after him,” he told Bernama.

He said the victim, who is self-employed, was rushed to the Seberang Jaya Hospital by members of the public.

He added that the victim was in stable condition despite suffering serious injuries and that police had launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama