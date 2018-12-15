Dr M perfect fit for the honour, says Rangsit University president

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at the Don Mueang Royal Thai Air Force Base near Bangkok December 15, 2018. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Dec 15 — The idea of honouring Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with an honorary doctorate degree in social leadership, business and politics originated from Rangsit University (RUS) students who were looking for a role model in leadership within Thailand’s neighbouring nations.

RUS president Dr Arthit Ourairat, 80, told the Malaysian media that the students of the leadership programme of the university’s Social Innovation College found Dr Mahathir the perfect fit and even took the initiative to visit him.

“We were considering a role model our country needs and Dr Mahathir has everything needed in being a good leader,” he said.

“He is a decisive and a heroic leader who took the country forward and even saved the country in times of distress, including during the 1998 financial crisis. This is the type of leader we Thais too want to have.

“Hence, this is why the same students were among the earliest to congratulate Dr Mahathir when his coalition won the 14th General Election (in Malaysia),” he said, adding that the same undergraduates will receive their scrolls tomorrow when Dr Mahathir receives his honourary doctorate degree.

“The fact that Dr Mahathir has come down to receive the scroll despite his hectic schedule will not only inspire the new graduates but also people at large.

“Despite his age, he remains vibrant, enthusiastic, energetic and delivers speeches without any script. His ideas, vision, so fast and dynamic every day, he comes up with new solutions for the problems he faces,” the RUS president said, adding that this is something the Thais adore about Dr Mahathir.

“Though I’m 13 years younger but just can’t keep up with him. After he won the election, he was the talk of the town in Thailand. So he is a good example for others, Thaksin (former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra) why don’t you come back. It is not about age, there are lots of things to consider.

“Nobody is perfect but I cannot think of anything bad about Dr Mahathir. We admire that whenever the country faces problem, despite of his advanced age, he is willing to come back, work and save the country for the people,” he said.

“We are very selective as to whom we confer the honorary doctorate. So far we have only conferred the honorary degree to four persons including Dr Mahathir. The other three recipients are Thai Princess Srinagarindra (Somdet Ya), King of Bhutan His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (2009), Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2016).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali tonight were feted to a private dinner organised by Rangsit University at a leading hotel here.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and spouse Datin Norlin Shamsul Bahri, Malaysian ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel and Thai Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin, Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat, Deputy Foreign Minister Virasakdi Futrakul and senior academic members of the university.

At the dinner Dr Mahathir was given a welcoming toast for good health, longevity, and great success for his leadership, happiness, and bright future for his country and his people. — Bernama