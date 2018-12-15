City back on top as Jesus double sinks Everton

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores their third goal against Everton, December 15, 2018. — Action Images via Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 15 — Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 at The Etihad Stadium on Saturday to pile the pressure on Premier League title rivals Liverpool, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

The win takes Pep Guardiola's side, who lost for the first time in the league this season at Chelsea last week, back to the top of the table with a two-point advantage over Liverpool.

Brazilian forward Jesus put City ahead in the 22nd minute with a confident, low finish after being slipped through by Leroy Sane.

Sane was the creator again when Jesus doubled City's lead five minutes after the break, with a header from a pinpoint cross by the Germany winger.

Everton fought back with a fine header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 65th but the home side restored their two-goal cushion when substitute Raheem Sterling was left unmarked to head in a Fernandinho cross with his first touch.

City have won their last 10 home league matches scoring a total of 36 goals. — AFP