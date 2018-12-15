Rape statistics in Kelantan worrisome, says state police chief

KOTA BHARU, Dec 15 — The recent statistics for rape cases in Kelantan is worrisome, Kelantan Police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hasan said today.

He said although most cases were consensual, they had to be investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape as it involved underage adolescents.

“According to rape statistics for January to November 2017, there were 108 cases compared to 92 in the same period this year.

“Despite a reduction of 14.8 per cent, it is still worrisome, as most of the cases involve Malay Muslim teenagers,” he said during a townhall discussion organised by the Kelantan State Prison and Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) Kelantan.

According to Hasanuddin, the overall crime rate in Kelantan was still under control, decreasing 15.9 per cent to 470 cases this year (from January to November) compared to 559 in the same period last year.

He added that most crimes stemmed from drug addiction, the highest being house break-ins. — Bernama