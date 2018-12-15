Federal govt to meet state govts on Orang Asli grouses

P. Waytha Moorthy said the Orang Asli's biggest challenge was non-gazetted customary land. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KLUANG, Dec 15 — The federal government will be holding discussions with state governments including related parties to resolve the problems faced by Orang Asli in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P Waytha Moorthy said this followed his visit to several Orang Asli villages in Kahang near Kluang here who faced problems of clean water and electricity supplies as well as ungazetted customary land.

“Through the visit today, many Orang Asli are in need of improvement to ensure they have basic amenities for their daily lives.

“The biggest problem faced by Orang Asli is customary land which have not been gazetted. As such we will try to find a solution,” he told reporters after opening a hall at Kampung Orang Asli Pucur in Pekan Kahang near here today.

In this regard, Waytha Moorthy said under Budget 2019, RM107 million has been allocated to develop infrastructure as well as utilities for Orang Asli community nationwide and it would be used optimally and in phases.

Waytha said utilities such as electricity and clean water supplies would be given full attention by the federal government.

Earlier, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department held a dialogue session with the residents of Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Peroh and Kampung Orang Asli Pucur, to obtain their feedback. — Bernama