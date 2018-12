Malaysian team supporters at the AFF Suzu at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, December 15, 2018. — Bernama pic

HANOI, Dec 15 — Vietnam has scored its first goal in the return leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final, leaving Malaysia trailing 3-2 on aggregate.

Striker Nguyen Anh Duc’s attack reached the net just six minutes after the starting whistle.

Both teams had drawn 2-2 during the first leg in Bukit Jalil on Tuesday.

MORE TO COME