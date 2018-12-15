Taxpayers urged to take advantage of Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has encouraged taxpayers who have tax issues to come forward and take up the offer of the ongoing Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (PKPS).

In a statement issued today, the IRB said that the taxpayers could do so at any IRB offices nationwide until June 30 next year.

“Through this offer taxpayers will be subjected to a lower penalty of between 10 per cent and 15 per cent of the amount of unpaid taxes compared to the 80-300 per cent (which will be implemented after June 30, 2019), once the voluntary disclosure phase ends,” the statement said.

It said the programme was an opportunity for the non-compliant taxpayers to declare unreported any supplementary income.

The IRB would also accept taxpayers’ voluntary disclosure in good faith and would not make further review of the submission, it added.

For further inquiry taxpayers may visit the IRB website at www.hasil.gov.my or to contact the Hasil Careline at 1-800-88-5436 or 603-7713 6666 (international calls) or to email [email protected].

Previously, the government when announcing the PKPS during the tabling of 2019 Budget, said it was aimed at increasing the government revenue collection for national development and was part of the initiatives in tax reforms to encourage taxpayers to declare their income voluntarily.

Under this programme, taxpayers will pay as low as 10 per cent penalty (by March 31, 2019) or 15 per cent (Apr 1 to June 30, 2019) while the rates will increase substantially after the programme ends, ranging from 80 per cent to a maximum of 300 per cent of the tax payable, from July 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, the IRB today hosted the Tenpin Bowling with IRB programme with 114 participants from various media agencies.

The programme, aimed at inculcating the spirit of sportsmanship between the IRB and the media, also saw the participation of IRB chief executive officer Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah and Bernama acting chief executive officer Datuk Zakaria Abdul Wahab. — Bernama