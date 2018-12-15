Iswarni Morni is Sarawak PKR chairman? ‘Fake news’, says info chief

Sarawak PKR has today denied a statement claiming that party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has picked an unknown, Iswarni Morni, as the chapter’s new chairman, taking over from Works Minister Baru Bian (pic). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 15 — Sarawak PKR has today denied a statement claiming that party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has picked an unknown, Iswarni Morni, as the chapter’s new chairman, taking over from Works Minister Baru Bian.

“I have contacted the party’s communication director Fahmi Fadzil and he confirmed that the statement is a fake news and that no announcement has been made so far,” state PKR information chief Vernon Kedit clarified.

According to the statement purportedly issued by Fahmi on behalf of Anwar, the new chairman of the Sarawak chapter of PKR was one “Iswarni Morni”.

Kedit said the name “Iswarni Morni” could be Iswardy Morni who lost to Baharuddin Mokshen in the election for the Petrajaya PKR division chief.

“Iswarni Morni or Iswardy Morni cannot be appointed as the new chairman because he is not even a divisional chief,” Kedit said.

Iswarni’s name appeared on the list containing the names of the newly appointed party’s state chairmen, purportedly announced today.

It has been posted on Facebook and shared through chat group WhatsApp.

Yesterday, the Sarawak chapter’s divisional chiefs cast their votes to re-elect Baru or elect his challenger Dr Michael Teo, the Miri MP, as their chairman.

The voting was witnessed by Anwar, who is supposed to announce the chairman for the Sarawak chapter at a later date.