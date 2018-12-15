Baru: Employment opportunities available for skilled youths in Sarawak

Baru Bian speaks to reporters at the Works Ministry in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, Dec 15 — The presence of industrial and commercial centres along the Pan Borneo Highway will be able to provide employment opportunities for skilled youths in Sarawak, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

According to Baru those who received training through the Malaysian Construction Academy (ABM) were also able to contribute to the state’s socio-economic development including the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

“I support the government’s policy to continue with Sarawak’s development through the Pan Borneo Highway Project. This is in line with the efforts of the Works Ministry as leader of the country’s infrastructure development,” he said in a statement circulated to the media after officiating a Career Day event and the Ministry’s Public Engagement programme in Lawas today.

The highlight of the day which was the launch of the Drop Your Resume Day programme, saw local youths submitting their personal details to enable them to attend skills training courses at ABM.

Baru said since 1997 to date, ABM has trained over 377,000 youths and building contractors in various construction skills, adding that in Sarawak alone 37,000 youths and contractors have been trained by ABM since 2010.

Earlier he presented school aid to students from several schools around the Lawas district as part of a corporate social responsibility programme organised by the Suri Association and the Malaysian Public Service Female Member (Puspanita) at the Works Ministry level. — Bernama