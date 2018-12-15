The power struggle that Pakatan Harapan will never admit — R.Thinalan

DEC 15 — It may be unconventional to start a statement with an admission, but it is one that MIC Youth deems necessary for this issue to be addressed objectively – the withholding of local council election is nothing more than a move to have more control politically.

The admission of course, comes with a caveat. Firstly, it is not necessarily a bad thing in the past to have more control politically in the local government. The administration of the local government is inextricably linked to the state and federal government, where having more control by the ruling party means certain policies can be implemented more smoothly with more political will behind them. Secondly, and more importantly, is that there was never a huge demand for local council elections to be held again after council polls were suspended in 1964.

Fast forward to today, Malaysians have grown mature over the years in understanding their fundamental rights and how to exercise them responsibly. The priority has since been shifted from the emphasis on the importance of political will to the need for more accountability by the local government. This is, perhaps, one of the reasons why Pakatan Harapan won the 14th General Election – they promised that they would “strengthen local democracy” and make local councils more accountable to the people they serve.

To give credit where it is due, DAP has done an exceptional job in educating the people on the importance of local council elections. They have rightly pointed out that it is high-time to have councillors held accountable to the people, instead of having them to be directly subservient to their political masters, especially since the people are the ratepayers – a notion rooted in the axiom “no taxation without representation”.

The fight for the need on local council elections, however, was incidentally convenient back when Barisan Nasional (BN) was in power. As admitted at the beginning of this statement, having local council elections back then would undoubtedly mean that BN had to give up, to a certain extent, some control over the local government.

Now, when having local council election means that it is Pakatan Harapan instead that has to possibly give up certain control over the local government, will they still follow through on what they preach?

The answer is, no.

On 10th December, our Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad dismissed the entire notion that there will ever be a local council election, and reportedly stated that the reason was to avoid causing racial strife. He reportedly also said that it was not expressly stated in his coalition’s election manifesto.

First and foremost, the excuse of not having it expressly stated in the manifesto is an insult to the people’s intelligence. The only way forward now to ‘strengthen local democracy and make local councils more accountable to the people they serve’ is none other than reinstating local council elections.

To quote DAP’s own Segambut MP, Hannah Yeoh, “what can be a better way to improve local government than returning it back into the hands of taxpayers to decide?” The statement was made three years ago in a friendly exchange with Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin over Twitter. So was this principle only valid before the 14th General Election?

Secondly, local council elections have nothing to do with race and religion. If anything, it is the total opposite. Since it would provide more independence to the local councillors, they are able to operate based on what the people truly need instead of bending their will according to their political masters. In spite of all the recent racial issues that have caused so much of unrest among the people, it is extremely despicable for Pakatan Harapan to even make this issue a racial one when there was none to begin with.

In a pitiful attempt to salvage this, DAP stalwart Lit Kit Siang was recently reported saying that Tun Dr Mahathir may have shot down the idea of reinstating local council elections, because the latter may not have had the latest information on racial polarisation in local councils.

Ironically, Lim Kit Siang may have painted a worse image on Pakatan Harapan because of that statement, as he has, whether intentional or otherwise, shown his racist belief that the local government should have a racial representation of the local people. Does race matter when the local government is addressing daily issues such attending to complaints on rats, mosquitoes, stray dogs and monkeys?

The struggle for Pakatan Harapan to give up power in the local government raises two red flags. One -- the fight for democracy was a sham to merely play the role of a hero. When democracy works against their quest for power, the fog of lies quickly dissipates. Two – Pakatan Harapan never intend to keep any of their promises. The only ones that they are willing to fulfil are those that are convenient to their expansion of power.

* R.Thinalang is MIC Youth Chief

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.